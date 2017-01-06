(Photo: U.S. District Court records)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An Ottawa County man arrested as part of a drug investigation was sentenced to more than 5½ years in federal prison after police found numerous firearms, a homemade silencer, body armor and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his Holland area home.

Khamdeng Sam Phanthourath told investigators he sometimes takes guns in exchange for pills and marijuana, court records show.

The 43-year-old Laotian was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5 to 68 months in prison and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. He pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Several prior convictions precluded him from possessing weapons.

“Holland Township residents can sleep better tonight knowing another dangerous criminal is behind bars,’’ Robin Shoemaker, head of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Detroit, said in a news release. “ATF will continue to partner with local and state law enforcement agencies to bring criminals to justice and restore peace in our neighborhoods.’’

Phanthourath faced up to 10 years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker also ordered that Phanthourath spend three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

Phanthourath was nabbed last summer as part of a drug investigation by the West Michigan Enforcement Team. A search of his home on Butternut Drive north of New Holland Street turned up 26 firearms, a homemade silencer, body armor, more than 800 pills and more than $9,000.

“Phanthourath admitted that he sells pills and marijuana and sometimes takes guns in trade for marijuana, pills or cash,’’ ATF Special Agent Geoffrey Yandl wrote in court documents.

The firearms collection included 11 rifles, nine shotguns and several handguns. His attorney described Phanthourath as a “collector and hoarder, albeit unlawfully.’’

In a 22-page sentencing memorandum, defense attorney Christopher Wirth said Phanthourath was born in war-torn Laos and arrived in the United States in 1979. He had a difficult childhood and dropped out of school. His youth was shaped by “disadvantaged streets and underperforming schools,’’ Wirth wrote.

Phanthourath is in a committed relationship, helps raise four children and had been supporting his family as a house painter, Wirth wrote.

“He displays genuine regret; not for getting caught, but for being involved in circumstances that he knows were unlawful and placed his family, himself and others at risk,’’ Wirth wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

