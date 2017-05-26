Holland athlete beats thousands to compete at Crossfit regionals

Danielle at Regionals

HOLLAND, MICH. - A lot of people call CrossFit athletes a little out of their mind -- and Danielle Beaurdreault doesn't deny it.

"I'm a little crazy to do this," admits Beaudreault. "It's worth it."

Her story starts four years ago when she entered her first box. However, we're picking it up today, where Danielle finally reached a status tens-of-thousands of people only strive for.

"I tried entering into the office world, sitting down wasn't for me," said the CrossFit Lake Effect athlete. "If you don't love what you do, you're not going to be happy."

Beaudreault has always been athletic. Growing up she played basketball, volleyball, ran track, participated in cheerleading -- pretty much anything she could get her hands on.

Now, as an adult, she decided to take her athletics to another level.

"I first saw it on ESPN," said Beaudreault. "I thought I could do that, I want to do that."

Danielle began her CrossFit journey four years ago, but has been really serious about it for about three years now.

"It's crazy to think how far I've come," said Beaudreault.

What's great about this sport is once a year, anyone and everyone can compete in the CrossFit Open which stretches over five weeks.

"After those five weeks, they average the score and invite the top 20 men and women to compete and go to regionals," said Beaudreault.

This is a fierce competition that is open to athletes worldwide. Unfortunately, last year, Danielle fell just short.

"I was 31st," said Beaudreault.

Danielle Beaudreault preparing for CrossFit Regionals at CrossFit Lake Effect in Holland, Michigan. (Photo: Kamady Rudd, WZZM)

With a chip on her shoulder, this year would be different.

"It wasn't an option not to go," said Beaudreault.

Danielle beat 10,000 other women in the Central Region, and punched her ticket.

"When I got that email inviting me to regionals, it felt like a surreal experience," said Beaudreault. "It's indescribable."

This weekend, Danielle will compete against the best of the best, including some of CrossFit's most recognizable names.

"Sarah Sigmundsdottir, Jen Smith, Kristi Eramo, Brooke Wells... I've looked up to these women ever since I started CrossFit.," said Beaudreault.

Now, she's one of them.

"They're just another athlete that loves CrossFit," said Beaudreault.

Although, Danielle is extremely proud to make it this far, she doesn't want to stop at regionals. Danielle plans on making the CrossFit Games one day.

"Not just compete, I want to be in contention for the podium," said Beaudreault.

In order to do that, Danielle's life consists of training and working, but, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I love it, I just love it all," said Beaudreault.

You can learn more about Danielle and her CrossFit Lake Effect by clicking here, and watch her compete live beginning at 9 a.m. online here.

CrossFit Lake Effect in Holland, Michigan. (Photo: Kamady Rudd, WZZM)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV