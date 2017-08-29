Holland business to donate tips to Harvey relief fund

HOLLAND, MICH. - A local business on the lakeshore is doing what it can to help people on the gulf shore. A lot of people are seeing the stories come out of Houston and are just devastated by what they're going through, including the employees of Evolution Nutrition in Holland.

It is a nutritional shake shop that has only been open for a month on the city's north side. The employees have decided to band together and donate all of their tips towards a relief foundation their company has put together.

The owners tell us it's the least they can do during this tough time.

"I've just always believed that if you're blessed with something it's your duty to give back and so we're blessed with this place and the opportunity to do this and its just been on my heart a lot," Dustin Dawn, owner of Evolution Nutrition said.

The owners say they will be contributing their tips for the next couple of weeks at least. If you're interested in making a donation, you can find them on West Shore Drive in Holland.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

