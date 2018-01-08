Hungry for chicken, Holland? Chick-fil-A opening Feb. 8

A chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A (Photo: Courtesy of Chick-fil-A / Facebook)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Calling all chicken lovers, Chick-fil-A's Holland location is having its grand opening on Feb. 8.

The Holland location of the restaurant is located at 2332 N Park Drive off of US-31.

The company first bought the location in May 2015, and now, two and a half years later, they will start serving up some chicken.

The company said that they waited to open the Holland location because they can only open so many new stores a year.

There is going to be a First 100 Campout as a part of the grand opening. The first 100 people who attend the opening of the restaurant will receive a prize of one Chick-fil-a sandwich meal per week for an entire year.

People who want to participate in the First 100 giveaway should go to the restaurant from 5:30 - 6 a.m. on the day before the opening. More information about the contest can be found on Chick-fil-A's website.

Chick-fil-A said last week that they are currently hiring employees for their new restaurant.

UPDATE: Feb 8 is the official opening date for Chick-fil-A in Holland. @wzzm13 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) January 8, 2018

via GIPHY

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV