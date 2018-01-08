WZZM
Hungry for chicken, Holland? Chick-fil-A opening Feb. 8

Rose White , WZZM 6:03 PM. EST January 08, 2018

HOLLAND, MICH. - Calling all chicken lovers, Chick-fil-A's Holland location is having its grand opening on Feb. 8. 

The Holland location of the restaurant is located at 2332 N Park Drive off of US-31. 

The company first bought the location in May 2015, and now, two and a half years later, they will start serving up some chicken. 

The company said that they waited to open the Holland location because they can only open so many new stores a year. 

There is going to be a First 100 Campout as a part of the grand opening. The first 100 people who attend the opening of the restaurant will receive a prize of one Chick-fil-a sandwich meal per week for an entire year. 

People who want to participate in the First 100 giveaway should go to the restaurant from 5:30 - 6 a.m. on the day before the opening. More information about the contest can be found on Chick-fil-A's website

Chick-fil-A said last week that they are currently hiring employees for their new restaurant

