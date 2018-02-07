Holland City Council to vote on Civic Center management firm

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland City Council will decide Wednesday who will be managing the new and improved Civic Center. The building is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation.

The Civic Center board is asking the council to enter into a 5-year agreement with VenuWorks. The company is an Iowa-based management firm. VenuWorks would charge $6,500 a month once the facility opens, they would also get a percentage of sales and revenue.

The Holland City Mayor says a management company is essential to run the renovated facility as best they can.

"We have had recreation primarily and community events but the idea of having conferences hosted there and other kind of large scale events, we haven't done that much of that," Holland Mayor Nancy De Boer, said.

"We really think having somebody that does that all the time, everywhere, is the best way to launch a new venue."

The council will also vote on an agreement to have Holland Christian home basketball games back at the arena.

