Holland Civic Center construction resumes

Holland Civic Center construction will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

HOLLAND, MICH. - The renovation to the Holland Civic Center is starting again after construction was halted at the beginning of August.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the roof partially collapsed during construction, which killed 38-year-old Ruben Gomez-Vasques and injured 41-year-old Rafael Hernandez-Alvarez.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of the two men and the work team on site that heartbreaking day," said Mayor Nancy De Boer.

After a review of the accident, work will resume on Monday, Aug. 21.

The 60-year-old Civic Center is undergoing major renovations, and construction is still expected to completed by Fall 2018.

