Holland Civic Center's renovation on budget and schedule

A rendering of the proposed renovations at the Holland Civic Center. (Photo: Custom)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland City Council shares updates on the Civic Center's renovation project.

A study session was held Wednesday night to review the updates and the project is on budget and schedule.

►Previous: Holland approves $13M Civic Center design

The city is confident that the Civic Center will be ready to open this fall -- which was the original projected finish date.

The project was put on hold back in August after a worker was killed during construction.

