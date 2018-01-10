WZZM
Holland Civic Center's renovation on budget and schedule

Update on Holland Civic center

Staff , WZZM 11:39 PM. EST January 10, 2018

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland City Council shares updates on the Civic Center's renovation project. 

A study session was held Wednesday night to review the updates and the project is on budget and schedule.

►Previous: Holland approves $13M Civic Center design

The city is confident that the Civic Center will be ready to open this fall -- which was the original projected finish date. 

The project was put on hold back in August after a worker was killed during construction

