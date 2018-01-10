Holland Civic Center's renovation on budget and schedule

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland City Council shares updates on the Civic Center's renovation project.
A study session was held Wednesday night to review the updates and the project is on budget and schedule.
The city is confident that the Civic Center will be ready to open this fall -- which was the original projected finish date.
The project was put on hold back in August after a worker was killed during construction.
