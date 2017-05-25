(Photo: Thinkstock)

HOLLAND, MICH. - A lakeshore school's efforts to keep students safe is paying off.

Holland East K-7 has won the National AAA School Safety Patroller Advancement Grant. The school will be presented with a $500 dollar check Thursday, May 25.

Holland East is only one of 11 schools across the country receiving the grant. It will help expand the school's safety patrol programs.

The AAA School Safety Patroller program teaches lifelong lessons of responsibility, leadership and good citizenship, while keeping student pedestrians safe.

