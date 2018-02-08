Holland Energy Park allows for snow melt expansion and a lesson on sustainable energy

HOLLAND, MICH. - It's a $240 million project made possible by the help of hundreds of local businesses.

Holland Energy Park is the largest of its kind. The park has allowed for a snow melt expansion of two miles throughout downtown Holland, and the General Manager of Holland Public Works said there is room to expand even further.

The park functions much like a museum with a specialized visitor center where groups can take a full tour of the building. On the second floor, visitors get a special look inside the plant and the control room. The goal is to teach people why the need for sustainable energy is so great.

"Lower cost energy for the future is one aspect, but also our portfolio from switching from coal to natural gas and incorporating renewable resources has reduced our carbon intensity of our generation in half," Koster said. "So, we are producing almost 50 percent less carbon than we were a few years ago."

Right now, groups can schedule tours ahead of time here, but in the coming months, Koster said the city hopes to have open visiting hours for all members of the community.

