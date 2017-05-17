Holland Farmers Market opens for the 2017 season

Fresh fruits and vegetables, stock image. (Photo: lola1960, Thinkstock)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Tulip Time 2017 is in the books. But now people in the Holland area have something else to look forward to -- the opening of the city's farmers market.

More than 90 local farmers, growers and vendors will visit the market beginning on Wednesday, May 17.

The market is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until December 9. It's at the corner of 8th Street and Maple Avenue.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

