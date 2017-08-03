WZZM
Holland home break-in caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video catches Holland home break-in

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 10:57 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

HOLLAND, MICH. - Police in Holland are looking for the people caught on video breaking into a home.


It happened July 27, 2017 at a house on Washington Avenue near 16th Street. On their Facebook page the Holland Department of Public Safety released still images of the break-in from the surveillance system installed at the home.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Amaya or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.


