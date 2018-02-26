Holland investigators look for suspect in attempted armed robberies, stabbing

An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night. (Photo: April Stevens, WZZM 13)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Ottawa County deputies are looking for a man they believe was involved in two attempted armed robberies and a stabbing on Sunday. Feb. 25.

It started around 5:35 p.m. when investigators say a man approached a driver at the Speedway gas station near the corner of Butternut Drive and James Street. The suspect showed a knife and demanded money. The driver got away and was not hurt.

Five hours later, someone walking on the sidewalk near that same intersection was stabbed by a man who demanded money, after the victim said he didn't have any money to give.

Only a vague description of the suspect was given. Witnesses say he was a young black man in a dark hoodie.

If you know anything about these cases, you're asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000.

