Holland man charged in deadly crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - A Holland man was arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 15 on a felony charge of reckless driving causing death for an early January crash in Ottawa County that killed a grandmother and seriously injured her grandson.

Cameron Daniel Burrows, 41, is accused of causing the Jan. 3 crash when he ran a red light on the I-196 business loop at 104th Ave. in Holland Township.

His pickup collided with a northbound car driven by 65-year-old Sandra Deboer. She died in the crash. Her 10-year-old grandson was seriously injured.

Burrows was arraigned in Holland District Court for reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious injury. A judge set bond at $5,000.

Burrows has been ticketed several times for driving infractions over the past decade, including two that involved accidents.

Burrows faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of reckless driving causing death; reckless driving causing serious injury carries a five-year term. He will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Feb. 23.

