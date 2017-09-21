Holland Police: Man attempts to persuade teen into truck

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland Police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say attempted to lure a teenage girl into his truck.

According to Police Department's Facebook post, this is actually the second report they've received which is what led them to put the word out.

Sharon Eicher has lived on Lincoln Avenue for 15 years and was stunned to hear about this incident.

"It's obviously concerning," she said. "I want raise our family in a safe environment but it's not just about our family it's about our community."

Earlier this week, police say a teenage girl was out running near 16th and Lincoln when she was approached by a man in a truck. The man asked the girl to get into his car and offered her a ride several times.

The suspect is described as a white man who was possibly tan, in his 40's, wearing a white cap, aviator sun glasses, and no facial hair. His car is described as an older red pickup truck, in good shape.

Police say in every incident the student has acted appropriately, but it still has Eicher concerned about the other school kids in the area.

"Not all teenagers have the same ability to detect danger, even though they've been taught. I think that's the other concern that I have, there are people that may be more vulnerable to those situations," she added.

An official with the Holland Public School district tells WZZM 13 they did send out an email to staff in the area schools letting them know about the situation and to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV