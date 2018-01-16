Holland says former Deputy Clerk lied about 'arm-grabbing' incident

Holland's former Deputy Clerk

HOLLAND, MICH. - Holland's former Deputy Clerk resigned after lying about an incident -- this according to city documents.

On Nov. 13, Nancy De Boer was being sworn into office after being re-elected as Holland's Mayor. Immediately after the ceremony, then Deputy Clerk Anna Perales told the City Manager that she "blew it" during the ceremony and forgot to read the Mayor's biography according to a city report.

Perales went on to say that Jim De Boer, the Mayor's husband approached her immediately after the ceremony asking about the mistake and then grabbed Perales' arm. She demonstrated the arm grabbing in such a forceful nature that the City Manager asked Perales if she was bruised.

Surveillance video of the incident shows De Boer approach Perales but it doesn't appear like he touched her. The video shows that the only touching came from Perales who tapped De Boer's arm.

The city conducted an investigation and reached the conclusion that Perales lied about the incident.

Last month Holland's Human Resources Director, Jennifer Orme, sent Perales a letter that says in part:

You have demonstrated very poor judgment and betrayed the trust, which the city placed in you as Deputy City Clerk....Your dishonesty has severely compromised your credibility"

Perales resigned a few days later. Between severance and PTO she was paid out more than $27,000.

