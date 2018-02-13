Holland to discuss short-term rentals, again

HOLLAND, MICH. - The controversial short-term rentals or Airbnb's is back up for discussion in the City of Holland.

The Planning Commission is considering allowing a limited number of non-owner occupied short term rentals in certain residential neighborhoods as part of an "overlay'"district.

The commission is describing this proposal as a pilot program that would allow a maximum of 25 non-owner occupied rental units within that district.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Planning Commission will discuss if they want to recommend this proposal to the City Council.

That meeting starts at City Hall at 5 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV