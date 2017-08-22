Holland welcomes students back; expands programs

HOLLAND, MICH. - Leaders from Holland Public Schools are excited to welcome back students Wednesday, Aug. 23.

With expansions in some education programs, staff looked forward to getting the year started. They're promoting the Holland Early College program as well. This program blends high school and college in a rigorous, yet supportive program, reducing the time it takes to complete a high school diploma and the first two years of college.

In addition to the promotion of the early college program, the Holland Language Academy is expanding. It welcomes 84 kindergartners this fall.

Currently they are a two section building, but with the growth they've been forced to and a third section of kindergarten.

Also returning Wednesday are Ionia, Ionia County Intermediate, Kent City, Lakewood and Portland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV