Holland wins international award

Tulip time in Holland (Photo: Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The city of Holland won an international award called the Communities in Bloom.

Earlier in the summer, judges from the non-profit visited Tulip City and based it on categories such as tidiness, flower displays and community involvement.

Holland competed against other cities in Belgium, British Columbia and Alberta, Canada.

The judges awarded Holland five blooms out of five and got a special mention for its six miles of Tulip lanes.

