Holland woman asks area boaters to help Texas rescue efforts

As images of the devastation in Texas continue to surface an Ottawa County woman is calling on area boaters to help with rescue efforts.

Susan Gray spent a great deal of time just south of Houston.

"We had been in the Texas area for almost seven years," she said. "So we had been through three hurricanes, the last was Ike."

Like most, the now Holland woman has spent the last few days watching the wreckage in Texas.

"It's a devastating process for me," she said as her eyes watered. "So I can't be without action myself, so this is my way of being hands and feet because my friends, some of them, I can't get ahold of them. Their phones are off at this point."

The horrific storm has already claimed the lives of eight people. On Sunday night Gray posted on Facebook asking West Michigan boaters to help out in the rescue efforts. She's looking to gather a group of people to head down south as soon as possible.

"If someone were willing to go down we will coordinate efforts have them let in through the functional highways and then man that boat with experienced rescue people."

Gray runs the House of The Lord's Grace in Holland and has been in touch with other ministries down south.

"There are children on rooftops right now with their stuffed animals waiting for boats and that will be the case in 24 hours. It takes 16 hours to get down there."

With more rain in the forecast for Texas, she believes these rescue efforts will be going on for days.

"We can't forget, we can't sit here and do nothing," she said. "We can pray, that does wonders, but we can be hands and feet too we have resources."

If you are interested in bringing your boat down to Texas, you can contact Susan Gray at (616) 928-8574.

