Hope College kicks off fundraising for Dance Marathon

Hope College students at a previous Dance Marathon fundraiser (Photo: Hope College)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Coming up in March, hundreds of Hope College students will dance and be on their feet for 24 hours to raise money and awareness for children who are fighting for their lives.

You can begin helping the students on Monday, Feb. 26. Hope College Dance Marathon will be hosting a fundraising push.

Because this is the 19th year for Hope College Dance Marathon, students are trying to raise $19,000 in 24 hours. All of that money will go to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The event happens on March 9 and 10. That's when we'll find out how much money the students raised through the year.

Along with Dance Marathon, Hope students have organized other fundraisers, including a 5K, Silent Auction, and smaller marathons at both West Ottawa High School and Zeeland East High School.

Donations will be accepted through the organization's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV