Hope students plan DACA support march

HOLLAND, MICH. - In an effort to raise awareness of immigration issues Hope College students have planned a march through Holland on Tuesday, October 31.

The march is response to the September 5 decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA. DACA was an immigration policy that allowed minors who entered the country illegally to receive a two-year period of deferred action from deportation. The march is being held to support those impacted by the DACA decision.

The march is expected to start at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove on Hope College's campus. From campus, rally goers will make their way to Holland City Hall. A Facebook event page says the march will end by 12:30 p.m.

The event is being organized by the Hope College Center for Diversity & Inclusion, Hope College Latino Student Organization, and the Hope College Democrats.

