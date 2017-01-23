Kids' Food Basket takes Holland school off waiting list

Kids' Food Basket

HOLLAND, MICH. - Because of the community’s incredible generosity, Kids' Food Basket is excited to announce that they are taking a Holland community school off their waiting list.

Starting Monday, Jan. 23, they will begin service at Jefferson Elementary. They anticipate serving 200 Jefferson students a nutritious Sack Supper each and every weeknight.

Over 70 percent of the students at the school qualify for free or reduced cost lunch distributed at school.

In order to take a school off the waiting list, Kids’ Food Basket requires an increase in volunteerism, an increase in food donations, and financial capacity for three years.

“Since launching the satellite location in Holland in spring 2014, we’ve seen the Holland community do incredible things; chiefly, providing hundreds of kids with the nutrition they need to learn and live well, every week day," said Executive Director Bridget Clark Whitney in a press release.

Sack Suppers contain items from each of the five food groups, helping kids stay on track in school and concentrate on learning, which leads to greater academic achievement and more opportunities.

According to Kids Count data, more than 15,000 children qualify for free or reduced meals, and Kids’ Food Basket serves roughly 700 of those children. There are still five schools on their immediate waiting list in Ottawa County.

To learn more, or see how you can make a difference, please visit www.kidsfoodbasket.org.

