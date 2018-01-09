Lakeshore Clubhouse closure postponed

HOLLAND, MICH. - There could be a light at the end of the tunnel for an Ottawa County health center facing closure.

Lakeshore Club House helps those battling mental illness get on their feet and give them real life opportunities to work, grow and be independent.

Back in December, county officials decided to close the facility, effective February 2018, due to budget cuts.

►Earlier: Lakeshore Clubhouse members in Holland try to convince Board to keep doors open

Now, on Jan. 9, the executive director told WZZM 13, the clubhouse will remain open for another three months.

In a statement, Lynne Doyle said, "At this time we have decided to postpone the closure of the Lakeshore Clubhouse for 90 days to allow time for the program to reorganize into a more sustainable structure and for us to consider other options for delivery of psychosocial rehab services."

The statement came just a few weeks after dozens showed up at the Ottawa County Community Mental Health Board of Directors meeting in hopes of convincing the board to keep the clubhouse open.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV