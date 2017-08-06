Large police presence in Holland while officers search for suspect

HOLLAND, MICH. - There is a large police presence in Holland while officers search for a suspect Sunday evening, dispatchers say.
Police are in the area of West 15th Street and Central Avenue.
Authorities could not confirm who they were looking for or why.
Drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
