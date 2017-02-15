LG Chem to build 100,000 square-foot addition at Holland facility

HOLLAND, MICH. - LG Chem Michigan, Inc. announced Wednesday, Feb. 15, that it will be building a 100,000 square-foot addition at the Holland battery cell manufacturing facility.

LGCMI plans to break ground on the new addition in March and occupy the space by August 2017. The new building will accommodate the company's recent growth into battery pack assembly with multiple assembly lines.

It is expected the expansion will also create as many as 150 jobs in the Holland area.

Nick Kassanos, president of LG Chem Michigan says, “We’re excited to keep expanding our facility and our team to maintain our leadership in this thriving industry.”

LGCMI manufactures battery cells and packs for electric vehicles including the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid and the 2017 Chevy Volt. LG Chem is expanding the facility to meet growing production demand of lithium-ion polymer battery cells and battery packs.

