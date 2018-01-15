Local non-profits benefiting from 'The Big Give' will be announced this week

HOLLAND, MICH. - Fifteen non-profit organizations in the Holland area will soon find out if they will get a boost in donations this year. It's all a part of the first ever 'Big Give' being held by Downtown Holland on Feb. 3.

"Not a lot of people out shopping as you can see in the winter," Downtown Holland marketing coordinator, Kara de Alvare, said as she spoke to WZZM 13 on 8th Street.

"We thought February would be a great time to give a boost to our stores and our restaurants, but at the same time we want to thank the community for their support throughout the year."

This year, Downtown Holland is hosting the 'Big Give' event where roughly 30 stores will be helping out more than a dozen local non-profits.

"At those stores, they will be donating 15 percent of all purchases to a charity. The great part is that you can select what charity you want to donate to when you make your purchase. So we will have 15 charities that you can choose from when you're out shopping," de Alvare said.

Organizers say more than 50 non-profit groups applied to be one of the 15. Those chosen will be announced this week.

"Holland is a very giving, generous, community and downtown Holland really wants to be part of that, so we recognize that there's a lot of need in our community," she added.

It's a need business owners are happy to help with as they prepare for a nice boost in business.

"I think it's a fabulous idea," Kim Petroelje, the owner of Studio K said. "It gives you a reason to shop and we feel very passionate about helping the community and helping our great non-profits."

The Big Give will be on Saturday Feb. 3. Organizers say a variety of restaurants and retail businesses are participating.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV