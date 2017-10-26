Local street outreach program looks for volunteers

HOLLAND, MICH. - A local organization is looking for your help as they work to combat the homeless issue in Ottawa County.

The Community Action House, a local housing service, has created a street outreach program. Volunteers will hit the streets to speak to those homeless people who are leery of utilizing the local resources.

Organizers say its an issue many in the Holland area don't realize truly exists. They believe the answer to end homelessness, is affordable housing.

"United Way did a community needs assessment a few years back and found that thee were 8,000 housing units under what we need and since then they found out that number is more like 15,000. So we're definitely lacking affordable housing," Jennifer Boerman, the Associate Director of Community Action House said.

Volunteers are asked to commit a year to the program, but organizers say there isn't a required amount of hours to work.

If you're interested in signing up you can contact the Community Action House at volunteer@communityactionhouse.org or call (616) 392 2368.

