Local woman sells roses for Harvey relief

HOLLAND, MICH. - A West Michigan woman is doing what she can to provide support for those affected by Harvey. Katie Teusink says she saw the story on a Holland woman calling on boaters to head down to Texas Monday, and she felt the need to do something.

On Tuesday she spent the afternoon selling roses along the road in Holland for a couple bucks. The proceeds will go towards those boaters heading down from Holland.

Teusink says so far the response has been great, and she's just happy she can help.

"I just feel bad for them and I have a bunch of time on my hands. I'm trying to stay busy and do something to help out," she said.

Teusink says she will be back out at the intersection of Riley and West Shore on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

