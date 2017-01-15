Lost Zeeland dog now home safe after 5-day search

Mushka is home safe five days after her owners reported her missing. (Photo: Jennifer Letcher)

ZEELAND, MICH. - After searching for days, a Zeeland family has been reunited with their dog.

Mushka, a Russian Wolfhound, went missing Tuesday, Jan. 10, from her family in Zeeland. After five long days of searching, a family friend spotted the dog Sunday and called its owners.

It took them about two hours to finally wrangle up Mushka, but now she's back home recovering, owner Jennifer Letcher told WZZM. The dog first went missing when last week's strong winds blew open a gate.

The owners took to social media for help and say a post on Facebook brought out dozens of volunteers to help look for the dog.

(© 2017 WZZM)