Man, 23, in critical condition after suspected shooting

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Authorities believe the incident happened near a home in the 700 block of Lillian Street, in Park Township.

Deputies say a 23-year-old man returned to his nearby home with a "significant head" injury that may be consistent with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Holland Hospital where he had surgery and is now listed in critical condition.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department remains on scene as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Deputies are interviewing witnesses.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

