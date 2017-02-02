Man, 23, in critical condition after suspected shooting

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Authorities believe the incident happened near a home in the 700 block of Lillian Street, in Park Township.
Deputies say a 23-year-old man returned to his nearby home with a "significant head" injury that may be consistent with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Holland Hospital where he had surgery and is now listed in critical condition.
Sheriff and detectives are still at the scene. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/aQiR6I5V5u— Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) February 2, 2017
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department remains on scene as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Deputies are interviewing witnesses.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
If you have any information, please call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.
Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs