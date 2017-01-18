Man, 71, hit by SVU near Holland McDonald's dies

Image of Holland Police SUV

HOLLAND, MICH. - The 71-year-old man hit by an SUV near a McDonald's restaurant has died, police say.

Holland police identified him as John Dunn of the Graafschap area, according to a news release Wednesday, Jan. 18. The driver of the SUV that hit Dunn also was identified; she is Connie Hoffman of South Haven.

The crash happened around 6:43 p.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on South Washington Avenue and I-196. Dunn was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition.

Police were told Dunn often walked in the area where he was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

(© 2017 WZZM)