HOLLAND, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the death of a 23-year-old man found facedown in Lake Michigan on Sunday. Nathan Marcus died after he fell off a jet ski.

Marcus was a recent Calvin College graduate who some say had a bright future ahead of him.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the water near Tunnel Park and found a man facedown Sunday afternoon, Sept. 17. He was wearing a life jacket but not moving. He was pulled from the water and later died at Holland Hospital.

On Tuesday, the Holland community mourned the sudden loss. The young man was a pole vaulter at both Holland Christian and Calvin College.

Calvin College President Michael Le Roy sent WZZM 13 this statement saying part:

Nate is fondly remembered by the Calvin community who got to know him during his four years here. He was a classmate, a teammate and most importantly a friend to many. …Our prayers have and will continue to be with Nate's family and friends."

Described as a passionate man, his obituary reads:

His love for life was surpassed only by his love for his extended family and close friends. Nate was caring and compassionate, the first to offer a helping hand or come alongside a loved one in need."

A memorial service for Nate will be this Friday, September 22, at Harderwyk Ministries in Holland at 11:00 a.m.

WZZM 13 did reach out to the Marcus family for comment, and they said they just need a little more time.

