Man struck by coil of steel at Holland manufacturing company

HOLLAND, MICH. - A man was transported to the hospital after getting hurt on the job in Holland.

It happened at Challenge Manufacturing on South Washington Avenue.

The Ottawa County Central dispatch supervisor tells us the man was struck by a coil of steel just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22.

He was conscious when he was transported, however no other details of the incident were confirmed.

