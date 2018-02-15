MDOT grant will support 262 new jobs in Ottawa County

(Photo: iStock)

ZEELAND, MICH. - A Michigan Department of Transportation state transportation economic development grant will support hundreds of new jobs in Ottawa County. The 2.7 million dollar grant will leverage 105 million dollars in private investment.

Gentex Corp. and Zeeland Farm Services, Inc., both in Zeeland, have plans to expand but were concerned about traffic issues and the roads near them. The two companies are near Business I-196.

MDOT will reconfigure I-196 Business Loop from a boulevard to a six-lane roadway with a raised concrete median, from I-196 to west of Homestead Drive.

The improvements will allow more trucks on the road and will reduce traffic congestion in the area, improving access to the Holland/Zeeland metro area.

Gentex is investing 100 million dollars to expand their facilities, resulting in 250 new jobs. ZFS is investing five million dollars to expand their headquarters adding 12 new jobs.

