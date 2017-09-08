Missing person in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Ottawa County Police are looking for a missing person named David Schaner.

Schaner was last seen on Sept. 6. He is a 58-year-old man with white hair and blue eyes, and he is 5 foot 6 and approximately 200 pounds.

Police searched the area around his house, 1738 92nd Ave. in Zeeland. According to Ottawa County Police, Schaner had medical concerns, and they listed him as missing and endangered.

This is a recent photo of David Schaner and the 1991 Toyota Previa van, Michigan plate: DPU 6141 that he is thought to be in.



Please have calls regarding his location be filtered through our dispatch center at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, the number is: 1-800-249-0911.

