More upgrades completed at West Ottawa Schools

HOLLAND, MICH. - Kids heading back to school in the West Ottawa School district will notice some big changes -- now that 80 percent of planned upgrades are now completed.

Some of the elementary schools now have new playgrounds and many buildings have new outdoor signs.There were also multiple parking lot upgrades to make pick up and drop off easier and safer, as well as improved security systems in buildings.





The Performing Arts Center is also being upgraded.

All of these projects are possible because of a 2014 bond.

Superintendent Thomas Martin wrote a letter to the district, detailing all of the work that's been done, as well as what's still planned. You can view that letter here.

