Ottawa County Road Commission deals with water and ice

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - Water and ice are two things the Ottawa County Road Commission will be dealing with this weekend after warm weather brought some trouble spots to the area.

Many drivers in the Holland area are dealing with flooding as the temperatures continue to plummet.

"We've got so much snow melting plus the rain on top of it and if it's anywhere near a river the ground is completely saturated," Zach Russell with the Ottawa County Road Commission told WZZM 13 on Friday.

On Thursday night, Jan. 11 drivers attempted to get through the high waters near 104th Avenue and while some got through, others were not so lucky and stalled in the roadway.

"We've got 'water on the roadways' signs, we've got barricades up trying to keep people from going through that."

But Zach Russell says that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their workload. While some by the lakeshore deal with the water, others deal with the ice.

"The further inland you go the more icy the roads get," Russell said.

The Road Commission has used up about 50 percent of its salt allocation, but they're not worried about it. Russell says there's always room in the budget for more.

"We're still doing alright with that," he said. "We just got to keep an eye on it and that's why we have a salt management plan in effect so that way we can manage efficiently."

Russell wants to remind drivers because of the influx in temperature, be cautious of major potholes. If you see one in Ottawa County you can report it to the Road Commission.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV