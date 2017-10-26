Ottawa County to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - In response to the growing opioid epidemic, counties across the country are participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People can go to six different towns in Ottawa County this weekend to drop off expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Drug Take Back Day will be this Saturday, October 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Mental Health officials say its a great opportunity to curb the drug problem and do it properly.

"Any medication that is left in medicine cabinets or on counters have the potential to be misused and get into the community and into the hands of people they're not prescribed for. So we're trying to avoid that," Lynne Doyle, the executive director of Ottawa County Community Mental Health, said.

Doyle says they will take pills and patches but cannot accept any liquid medications.

You can take your prescription drugs to one of the following locations on October 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

• Holland – Department of Public Health, 12251 James Street

• Grand Haven – Grand Haven Township Offices, 13300 168th Avenue

• Hudsonville – Hudsonville City Hall, 3275 Central Boulevard

• Allendale – Walgreen’s, 6840 Lake Michigan Drive

• Zeeland – Zeeland Police Department, 29 W. Main Avenue

• Spring Lake – Ottawa County Sheriff/Fire Dept., 106 N. Fruitport Road

