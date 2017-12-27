Ottawa County Towing businesses field hundreds of calls

HOLLAND, MICH. - Multiple cars could be seen in ditches along the interstate Wednesday afternoon after weather made for a slippery commute throughout the day.

The Ottawa County Road Commission tells WZZM 13 crews have worked around the clock to get salt and sand on the roads. Officials say because its so cold ice isn't very effective on the roads and that's why they're urging drivers to slow down.



Campbell's Track Service, a tow company on the lakeshore, has received hundreds of calls for help over the last few days.They're telling drivers to drive carefully, not just for their own safety, but for the safety of those working the roads.



"It's snowing out so you need to slow down and move over especially for tow trucks," owner, Billie Jo Campbell, said.

"We had our driver a couple of weeks ago get hit twice because people don't slow down and move over for tow trucks."

The Road Commission is warning Ottawa County drivers that secondary roads may be a little more slippery. Crews are doing the best they can to clear and interstate and state highways first.

They're also urging those snow blowing or shoveling their driveways and sidewalks to not throw the snow into the road, it makes driving a little more challenging.

