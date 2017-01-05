Over 6,000 lose power in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH - In Ottawa county over 6,000 customers lost power. At total of 6,694 where without power as of 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Most of the outages are in the Jenison area with 5,000 customers without power.

The cause of the outage is not known, according to the Consumers Energy outage map, the estimated time of restoration is 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Consumers energy also says some 7,000 customers lost power in Barry County Thursday. Consumers did not give a reason for either of the outages.

