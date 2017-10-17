Park Township decides not to renew Skydive Holland lease

PARK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A local business is being pushed out after town officials decided not to renew their lease.

Skydive Holland has been in business at the Park Township Airport for nearly three years, but after last week's town board meeting, the fate of their business was left in free fall.

Last week, township board members decided not to renew Skydive Holland's lease at the airport. City manager Jerry Hunsburger told WZZM 13 he didn't think the business was a good fit for the airport, citing multiple noise complaints from nearby neighbors.

"My first reaction is why would you move next to an airport and complain about airport noise? But beyond that we've done a lot to alleviate the noise complaints," Skydive Holland business owner, Tony Gwinn said.

"We've been flying way far out past 31 to stay away from the neighborhoods around there but none of it really mattered."

Rather than continue the fight, Gwinn decided to move forward already claiming another space at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport.

"The airport manager in Holland is good friends with the airport manager here and we were a great operation down there so they gave us a great operation and things just kind of moved along and here we are," Gwinn said.

Gwinn is ready to fly and hopes his followers come along for the ride.

"We're not dead yet," he joked. "We're still jumping so come on out and see us in Grand Haven."

Gwinn says he met with the city manager on Tuesday and says they are very excited to have the business in town. They hope to be jumping at the start of skydiving season which is April first, weather permitting.

