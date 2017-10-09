Police are looking for a homicide suspect in Holland

Keith Williams (Photo: Provided by Holland Dept. of Public Safety)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman after they found her with multiple stab wounds at a home on the 200 block of West 14th Street in Holland. Police were called there around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

The crime is being investigated as a homicide, and police are looking for the suspect who is believed to be victim's boyfriend.

Keith Williams, 56, is said to have left the scene in a silver 2000 Toyota 4-Runner with Michigan license plate DSG 5701.

(Photo: Holland DPS)

If you see the suspect or the vehicle, please call 911 -- do not approach him. Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you'd like to make an anonymous tip, please call Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536, text OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or go online at www.mosotips.com.

The motive of the suspect is unknown, and it is believed he acted alone.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

