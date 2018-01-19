Police in Holland search for missing 22-year-old

HOLLAND, MICH. - Police in Holland are asking for the public's help to locate a missing person. Authorities say Samuel Rodriguez, 22, went missing the night of Jan.14 from the area of 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

He is reported to be 6 feet tall, 125 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, two earrings in each ear, a hoop nose ring and eyebrow ring. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt/jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a burgundy winter hat with "Killin' It" on the hat.

Police say the family of Rodriguez are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Holland Police Detective Bureau at 616-355-1150.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV