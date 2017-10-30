Police in search of masked armed robber in Holland

Suspect police are looking for following an armed robbery in Holland. (Photo: Provided)

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery from Sunday evening.

According to a release, it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 800 Block of Washington Avenue.

The suspect, described as a black man is his mid-20s, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk there. He had a larger framed, semi-automatic pistol. He took an undisclosed amount of money and some alcohol.

He was between 5'10" and 6', 160-180 pounds and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black mask, white gloves, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Holland DPS officers, as well as Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies and State Police, attempted to locate the suspect with K9 units, however they were not successful. The suspect was last seen across the street from the store he robbed.

Anyone with information should contact authorities at 616-355-1150 or call Silent Observer at 877-8887-4536.

