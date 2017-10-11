Police looking for robbery suspect who hid in store until closing

Source: Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

HOLLAND, MICH. - Police in Holland are looking for a woman they say stole items from Kohl's Department store on Felch Street.

Police say the woman hid in the store until employees left for the night. She was then seen on camera putting items into a black bag, before forcing open a door to get out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer 877-887-4536.

