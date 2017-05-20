Police: Stabbing suspect arrested in Holland

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

HOLLAND, MICH. - Police say they have arrested the suspect responsible for stabbing three people on Friday.

Holland police were called to the area of 16th Street and Central Avenue around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people -- two with only minor injures that were treated at the scene -- and one person transported to Holland Hospital to treat two stab wounds.

The victims were able to give a description of the suspect, and after investigation, officers found that person's name and address. The suspect was walking down 9th Street near his home when he was taken into custody.

He is in jail for felonious assault.

Police say they are still investigating this incident. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Holland Department of Public Safety's Detective Bureau at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

