Police stop attempted armed robbery in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Holland Department of Public Safety arrested a man who was attempting to commit armed robbery on the 500 block of West 17th Street on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Officers arrived around 3:40 p.m. and the suspect was still inside the building. They set up a perimeter around the building, and the subject was taken into custody without incident.

According to witnesses, the man concealed his head and face and acted unusually, which led employees to believe they were about to be robbed. But, a robbery did not occur.

After police questioned the subject, he was released. Previous suspicious reports were made to officers about this same person.

