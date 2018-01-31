Police: Two teens involved in 50-70 larcenies arrested

From left to right: Jeff Ellerbroek and Dylan Connelly (Photo: Ottawa County Jail)

ZEELAND, MICH. - Two teens responsible for a month-long string of garage break-ins and car larcenies have been arrested, police say.

According to a release from the Zeeland Police Department, 17-year-old Jett Ellerbroek, of Zeeland, and 18-year-old Dylan Connelly, of Holland, were arraigned in court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Police arrested the two after three stolen bikes were spotted in front of a house in Zeeland. The officer on patrol investigated further and Ellerbroek and Connelly were eventually apprehended -- both are believed to have been involved in 50-70 larcenies in the Zeeland/Holland area.

Ellerbroek and Connelly were charged with two counts of 3rd degree home invasion and have $5,000 bonds -- both are expected back in court next week.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV