Portrait of Holland Marine killed in action

HOLLAND, MICH. - West Michigan is remembering the life and combat death of USMC Gunnery Sergeant Daniel Price of Holland. He was killed in 2012 during combat in Afghanistan.

Texas artist Phillip Taylor paints portraits of American servicemen and women killed in Middle Eastern combat. And the artist recently painted Holland native Daniel Price.

Saturday at the LZ Michigan tribute to veterans outside Fifth Third Ballpark, he will unveil the piece for the family and the public.

“I’m really eager to see it,” said Karl Price, the Marine’s father.

“He said as much as it is possible, he will bring Dan back,” added Ruth Price, the Marine’s mother.

Artist Phillip Taylor says he has painted the portraits of over 240 servicemen and women since he started the American Fallen Soldiers Project 10 years ago.

“The majority of times truly I can tell you they will say he is home,” says the artist.

During 6 combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan Gunnery Sergeant Price was awarded 2 purple hearts, a bronze star for valor and a silver star for bravery. The artist will unveil his portrait September 23 during a day full of events at LZ Michigan outside Fifth Third Ball Park.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is part of the display.

