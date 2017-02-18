President Trump supporters hold rally in Holland

HOLLAND, MICH. - For weeks we have seen protests against President Donald Trump but on Saturday, dozens rallied in Holland in support of him.

"I'm getting tired of picking up the paper everyday and reading that so many people are against Trump and the perception is he's a bad illegitimate President," Trump supporter, Jim Chiodo, said.

"That's a lie and I wanted to get our side out."

Chiodo helped organize Saturday's movement to counter-protest the push back against Trump.

"We certainly support the safety of our country and banning of certain people of our country regardless of their religion. We also support securing our borders and in terms of people already living here who are undocumented or illegal came across, they're illegal," Chiodo said.

Issues that have brought protests to major cities nationwide over the last few weeks. But Trump supporters say no matter your thoughts on the issues, you need to honor democracy.

"To call us back to respect the office, its even like Richard Nixon when he was charged with Watergate, he said remember 'you can drag me through the mud but you have to respect the office'", Ralph Houston, a Trump supporter said.

Organizers said Saturday was just a small preview of a major protest they're planning for early March.

